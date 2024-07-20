Everton's Goodison Park stadium. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Everton takeover news after Dan Friedkin’s purchase collapses.

Sign up to our Everton FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Everton are back to square one when it comes to a potential takeover.

Toffees supporters must feel it is groundhog day after the latest prospective purchase of the club collapsed. The Friedkin Group have opted to end their pursuit of buying Everton after being granted exclusivity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is believed that the American firm, headed by multi-billionaire John Textor, were concerned about the £200 million that 777 Partners provided funded by A-Cap. 777’s takeover had the pull plugged at the end of May after they failed to receive the green light from the Premier League.

Now majority owner Farhad Moshiri goes back to the drawing board in a bid for a party to purchase his 94.1% stake. After 777’s collapsed deal, there were several parties interested in buying Everton before the Freidkin Group earned exclusivity rights.

A late contender to emerge was Vici Private Finance, who were being advised by former Blues director Keith Harris. It was reported by the Times that Vici were being backed by at least two billionaires and they could show proof of funds of £1 billion in cash. The Times reports that Vici have continued to monitor the situation and ‘must now consider their next move’.

Meanwhile, BBC Sport claims that a consortium led by Kevin Malone, the former general manager of MLB team the LA Dodgers, is also weighing up whether to reignite interest.

Other parties previously interested in buying Everton included local businessmen Andy Bell and George Downing and Crystal Palace part-owner John Textor.