Everton takeover: club issue major Dan Friedkin statement as purchase of club OFF

The Friedkin Group have confirmed they will not be going ahead with an Everton takeover.

The American billionaire, through his company the Friedkin Group, had entered a period of exclusivity to purchase Farhad Moshiri’s 94.1% stake. Freidkin has paid back loans of £158 million to MSP Sports Capital and local businessmen Andy Bell and George Downing, as well as providing the club working capital.

But the purchase of the club will not go ahead - meaning that Everton and Moshiri are back to square one. A joint-statement said: “Following a period of exclusivity, discussions between Blue Heaven Holdings and The Friedkin Group over a potential sale of a majority stake in Everton have ended and The Friedkin Group will not be progressing with a purchase of the Club.

“Both Blue Heaven Holdings and The Friedkin Group entered discussions in good faith to explore whether a sale could be agreed. Those discussions have concluded. The parties agree it is in both their interests for Everton to explore alternative options.

“The Friedkin Group will remain a lender to the Club and is proud to have played a key role in enabling the new stadium to be built, which will help ensure a bright future for both Everton and the City of Liverpool.

“Blue Heaven Holdings maintains a positive relationship with The Friedkin Group and would like to thank them for the time and effort they have put into this process. When there is further news to share, it will be provided via the Club’s official communication channels.”

The news comes after Moshiri pulled the plug on 777 Partners’ prospective takeover at the end of May. The Miami-based firm failed to get the deal given the green light by the Premier League having initially agreed to buy the Blues in September 2023.