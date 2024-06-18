Everton takeover: Dan Friedkin identifies 34-year-old who will play 'frontline' role amid $1bn claim

Will Rooney
By Will Rooney
Published 18th Jun 2024, 08:33 BST
Updated 18th Jun 2024, 08:57 BST
Dan Freidkin. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)Dan Freidkin. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Dan Freidkin. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) | Getty Images
Dan Friedkin has been selected by Farhad Moshiri to purchase Everton.

Dan Freidkin’s son is likely to be given a prominent role at Everton should the takeover be completed, reports suggest.

The American billionaire, through the Friedkin Group, has been selected by Farhad Moshiri to buy his 94% majority stake after 777 Partners’ deal collapsed.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Friedkin has owned AS Roma since August 2020, with the club winning the Europa Conference League in the 2021-22 season while they reached the Europa League semi-finals and finished sixth in Serie A in 2023-24.

Everton fans will hope that the 59-year-old can steer the Toffees back up to the upper echelons of the Premier League over time. The Blues have been in a financial plight in recent years and were in a relegation dogfight in 2021-22 and 2022-23.

According to iNews, Friedkin will be granted takeover exclusivity ‘imminently’ by Moshiri. And his son Ryan is set to take on ‘frontline responsibility’. The 34-year-old is said to be a huge Premier League fan. And while he is a Chelsea follower, allegiances would inevitably change.

It has also been suggested that Friedkin has ploughed around $1 billion into Roma in the past four years, which has ensured that the club have been compliant with financial fair player rules.

Related topics:Premier LeagueEuropa LeagueEuropa Conference League

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.