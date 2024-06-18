Dan Freidkin. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Dan Friedkin has been selected by Farhad Moshiri to purchase Everton.

Dan Freidkin’s son is likely to be given a prominent role at Everton should the takeover be completed, reports suggest.

The American billionaire, through the Friedkin Group, has been selected by Farhad Moshiri to buy his 94% majority stake after 777 Partners’ deal collapsed.

Friedkin has owned AS Roma since August 2020, with the club winning the Europa Conference League in the 2021-22 season while they reached the Europa League semi-finals and finished sixth in Serie A in 2023-24.

Everton fans will hope that the 59-year-old can steer the Toffees back up to the upper echelons of the Premier League over time. The Blues have been in a financial plight in recent years and were in a relegation dogfight in 2021-22 and 2022-23.

According to iNews, Friedkin will be granted takeover exclusivity ‘imminently’ by Moshiri. And his son Ryan is set to take on ‘frontline responsibility’. The 34-year-old is said to be a huge Premier League fan. And while he is a Chelsea follower, allegiances would inevitably change.