Dan Freidkin. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Everton takeover: Dan Friedkin net worth compared to Aston Villa, Chelsea, Tottenham and rest of rivals

Will Rooney
By Will Rooney
Published 21st Jun 2024, 18:00 BST
Updated 21st Jun 2024, 18:10 BST

How much Dan Friedkin is worth as Everton takeover exclusivity deal confirmed.

Everton have confirmed that Dan Friedkin has entered exclusivity talks ahead of a takeover.

A deal has been agreed to purchase majority owner Farhad Moshiri’s 94.1% stake - and talks will continue. An Everton statement said: “The club can confirm today (21 June) that a period of exclusivity has been granted to The Friedkin Group to progress discussions to acquire a majority shareholding in Everton.

“All parties will now work together to conclude this process. In the meantime, the Club will continue to operate as normal.”

Blues fans will be hoping that Friedkin, who already owns AS Roma, can provide financial stability after several years of turbulence on and off the pitch. They’ll also be interested in how much he is worth and how he compares to the rest of the Premier League’s owners.

Matthew Benson has a reported net worth of £220m.

1. 20th - Brentford

Matthew Benson has a reported net worth of £220m. | Getty Images

Dragan Solak's assets are reportedly worth around £1 billion.

2. 19th - Southampton

Dragan Solak's assets are reportedly worth around £1 billion. | AFP via Getty Images

Tony Bloom is regarded as the most savvy owner in the Premier League. He has a reported net wealth of around £1.3bn.

3. 18th - Brighton

Tony Bloom is regarded as the most savvy owner in the Premier League. He has a reported net wealth of around £1.3bn.Photo: GLYN KIRK

American Bill Foley has a reported net worth of around £1.6bn.

4. 17th - Bournemouth

American Bill Foley has a reported net worth of around £1.6bn. | Getty Images

