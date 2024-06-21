Everton have confirmed that Dan Friedkin has entered exclusivity talks ahead of a takeover.

A deal has been agreed to purchase majority owner Farhad Moshiri’s 94.1% stake - and talks will continue. An Everton statement said: “The club can confirm today (21 June) that a period of exclusivity has been granted to The Friedkin Group to progress discussions to acquire a majority shareholding in Everton.

“All parties will now work together to conclude this process. In the meantime, the Club will continue to operate as normal.”

Blues fans will be hoping that Friedkin, who already owns AS Roma, can provide financial stability after several years of turbulence on and off the pitch. They’ll also be interested in how much he is worth and how he compares to the rest of the Premier League’s owners.

