Dan Friedkin. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Everton takeover news as the Friedkin Group are again linked after walking away from a deal.

Sign up to our Everton FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Friedkin Group have reportedly returned to the fray to buy Everton.

According to Bloomberg, the American firm - headed by Texan billionaire Dan Friedkin - have rekindled interest in a Goodison Park takeover two months after walking away from a deal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Friedkin Group - who own Italian club AS Roma - had been granted exclusivity to purchase Farhad Moshiri's 94.1 per cent stake. But after a period of due diligence, they opted to walk away in July. It was reported the decision was made because of a loan that was provided by previous prospective buyers 777 Partners, who are now controlled by financial backers A-CAP.

Since then, John Textor has been granted a period of exclusivity to complete a takeover. He first has to sell his 45% shareholding in Crystal Palace because of Premier League rules. Investment firm Aliya Capital Partners and entrepreneur Alexander Bafer have confirmed that they will be backing Textor's bid.

Textor has admitted he hopes to complete an Everton takeover by 30 November. Meanwhile, Bloomberg reports that it’s unclear if Friedkin will make a fresh offer and is in ‘discussions with stakeholders about the feasibility of an offer and how it would be structured’. Both Friedkin and Everton refused to comment when approached by the financial news agency. Yet it is another twist in a protracted takeover saga.

How much is Dan Friedkin worth?

Friedkin made his wealth through his family’s business Gulf States Toyota, while he is the chairman of luxury holiday and resort company Auberge Resorts Collection. In addition, Friedkin is the co-founder and principal of film and TV studio Imperative Entertainment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In August 2020, the Friedkin Group purchased AS Roma for a reported $591 million. In the four years of ownership, the club’s financial situation has improved markedly. They won their maiden European trophy when claiming the inaugural Europa Conference League in 2021 and reached the semi-finals of the Europa League last season.

Financial magazine Forbes has estimated Friedkin’s net wealth to be around £5.3 million although Bloomberg suggests it’s closer to £7.3 billion.

How much is John Textor worth?

Textor has a background in digital media and is the former executive chairman of streaming television service FuboTV. When placed on the New York Stock Exchange in 2020, Fubo was valued at £7.2 billion.

Textor not only has a share in Crystal Palace but owns three other football teams through his multi-club group Eagle Football Holdings - French side Lyon, Brazilian outfit Botafogo and Belgium club Molenbeek. Netwealth.biz estimated Textor’s wealth at £3.4 billion although he’s set to bring backers on board including Aliya and Bafer.

The Sunday Times Rich List 2024 estimated Everton’s current majority owner Moshiri to have a wealth of £1.5 billion.