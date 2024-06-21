Everton takeover: Dan Friedkin statement issued by club - as financial expert estimates fee he will pay
Everton have confirmed that exclusivity has been given to the Friedkin Group over a takeover.
Dan Friedkin, an American billionaire, has been selected by Farhad Moshiri to purchase his 94.1% majority stake after 777 Partners’ deal collapsed last month.
Everton have revealed that several parties were interested. They are believed to have included local businessmen Andy Bell and George Downing, MSP Sports Capital and a consortium involving a member of the Saudi royal family.
An Everton statement said: “Everton Football Club would like to provide fans and stakeholders with an update regarding new investment into the Club.
“Blue Heaven Holdings has received significant interest from several highly respected parties interested in investing in the Club.
“The Club can confirm today (21 June) that a period of exclusivity has been granted to The Friedkin Group to progress discussions to acquire a majority shareholding in Everton.
“All parties will now work together to conclude this process. In the meantime, the Club will continue to operate as normal.
“When there is further news to share, it will be provided via the Club’s official communication channels.”
Friedkin already owns Italian club AS Roma, having purchased them for an estimated £550 million in August 2020. Financial expert Kieran Maguire believes that the Texan will purchase Everton for a similar price.
Speaking on his podcastThe Price of Football, Maguire said: “Dan Friedkin is the guy in charge. He's very successful in his own right and, therefore, unlike 777, he appears to have the resources, which is good from an owners' and directors' test perspective. He's got experience of a significant purchase as far as a football club is concerned.
“Roma have had three sixth-place finishes and I'm sure Everton fans would accept that. They have also won the Europa Conference League, they got to the semi-finals of the Europa League this season, and Roma cost them around £500 million. We're probably talking somewhere in the same ballpark in terms of total cost to him in terms of taking over a significant amount of the debts of Everton.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.