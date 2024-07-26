A general view of Everton's Goodison Park. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Everton are back on the market after the Friedkin Group pulled out of a takeover.

An EFL chairman has insisted that Everton remains an attractive proposition for investors who will ‘make money’ down the line.

The Toffees are back on the market after the Friedkin Group pulled out of a deal last week. The Friedkin Group were granted exclusivity rights by majority owner Farhad Moshiri but opted not to pursue a purchase.

There were several parties interested along with the Friedkin Group after Moshiri put paid to 777 Partners’ takeover at the end of May following a protracted saga. Former LA Dodgers general manager Kevin Malone is at the front of a consortium who are weighing up a fresh bid.

Everton have financial issues, having lost almost £400 million in the past four years and debt is owned to the Friedkin Group, 777/ A-Cap and Rights & Media Funding. However, Darragh MacAnthony, the owner and chairman of Peterborough United, believes that the club’s new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock - due to open for the 2025-26 season - will increase match-day revenue markedly.

And along with potential lucrative TV deals in the future, it’s why he feels the Blues will be profitable in the future - and is surprised that Paris Saint-Germain owners Qatari Sports Investment have not made a move if they’re looking to become a multi-club model.

Speaking on talkSPORT on Wednesday, MacAnthony said: “If someone gets that club right, they're going to make some serious money. They're going to go from making £300-400k on a match day to £3 million like Spurs. Start thinking about the revenue, the next TV deal, where Premier League clubs 10 years ago and where they will be in 10 years' time.

“I'm amazed there aren't 20-30 people trying to buy Everton. I'm amazed the PSG wanted to buy into a Premier League club. I'm amazed they haven't had a sniff, someone like that if they're going down the multi-club model.