The Friedkin Group are closing in on an Everton takeover.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It appears to be a matter of which day in December the official announcement will be made.

The Friedkin Group’s (TFG) Everton takeover is expected to be completed before the year is out - with the suggestion that it will be rubberstamped before Christmas. The American firm are poised to become the Blues’ new owners as they edge closer to purchasing majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri’s 94.1 per cent stake.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

TFG will know the difficult challenge they face when they indeed are given the keys. Everton’s issues of recent years have been well-documented both on and off the pitch. Losses of almost £400 million in the past four years have had an impact on the playing side, with the Blues hit with an eight-point deduction last season for two breaches of Premier League profit and sustainability rules.

TFG will inherit an Everton side that are 15th in the table and five points above the relegation zone. While there is a decent cushion between Sean Dyche’s side and the bottom three, a run of fixtures against Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City means that their position could become more precarious come Boxing Day.

According to Sky Sports, TFG’s ‘message will be one of them looking to strike a balance between a long-term vision and an exciting new plan, and keeping the absolute focus on the remaining months of the current season, one in which much work is still to be done’.

It is also suggested that a change of manager is unlikely. Dyche has come under pressure from sections of Evertonians, while his contract expires at the end of the season. The ex-Burnley boss has kept the Toffees in the top flight in the past two campaigns. It is mooted that TFG’s top brass will ‘assess the situation fully before making any major decisions’.