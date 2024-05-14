Everton takeover: Hertha Berlin issue 777 Partners statement as payment update given

Fans of Hertha Berlin at Olympiastadion (Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images)

Everton’s takeover by 777 Partners is under severe doubt.

Hertha Berlin have issued a statement regarding 777 Partners as their prospective Everton takeover remains on the brink of collapse.

The Miami-based firm agreed to purchase Farhad Moshiri’s 94.1% stake eight months ago but it is still to be ratified by the Premier League. The deal looks unlikely to be given the green light after a series of events involving the group. Last week, 777 had a fraud case in New York filed against them by London-based Leadenhall Capital Partners LLP and Leadenhall Life Insurance Linked Investments Fund PLC.

What’s more, The Athletic reports that 777 have called in finance experts to help save the business. Last Friday, fans of Standard Liege - part of 777’s multi-club ownership - stopped their team bus from arriving for their fixture against Westerlo and it was postponed. It has been suggested players of the Belgium club have not been paid and won’t be for the remainder of the season.

Hertha are one of clubs in 777’s portfolio after purchasing a stake in the German side in March 2023. Die Alte Dame are eighth in 2. Bundesliga this season.

Responding to fans’ concerns about whether the club could be in peril, Hertha have insisted ‘agreed payments’ have all been made. A club statement released last weekend said via X (formerly Twitter): “We are currently receiving a lot of messages from you regarding the current reporting on our strategic partner 777. We have also taken note of the current developments surrounding the 777 Football Group.

“At this point, it is important to note that the 777 Football Group has not only fulfilled all contractual obligations to us, but has even made the agreed payments on time.

