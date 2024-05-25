John Textor is interested in buying Everton. (Photo by JEFF PACHOUD/AFP via Getty Images)John Textor is interested in buying Everton. (Photo by JEFF PACHOUD/AFP via Getty Images)
John Textor is interested in buying Everton. (Photo by JEFF PACHOUD/AFP via Getty Images)

Everton takeover: John Textor net wealth compared to Liverpool, Arsenal, Aston Villa and other rivals

By Will Rooney
Published 25th May 2024, 17:00 BST
Updated 25th May 2024, 17:48 BST

John Textor has expressed his interest in purchasing Everton.

The American has placed his 45% share of Crystal Palace on the market, with investment bank the Rain Group handling the sale.

And with Everton’s takeover by 777 Partners looking increasingly unlikely, majority owner Farhad Moshiri has admitted there is alternative interest.

Textor has gone public by revealing he’d be keen to buy the Toffees through his company Eagle Football Holdings. The 58-year-old already owns 77.5% of French outfit Lyon and Brazilian club Botafogo.

Whether Textor is able to complete a deal for Everton remains to be seen. But with a potential purchase in mind, here’s a look at his net wealth compared to the rest of the Premier League’s clubs (with the exclusion of Crystal Palace).

Matthew Benson has a reported net worth of £220m.

1. 18th - Brentford

Matthew Benson has a reported net worth of £220m.

Tony Bloom is regarded as the most savvy owner in the Premier League. He has a reported net wealth of around £1.3bn.

2. 17th - Brighton

Tony Bloom is regarded as the most savvy owner in the Premier League. He has a reported net wealth of around £1.3bn. Photo: GLYN KIRK

American Bill Foley has a reported net worth of around £1.6bn.

3. 16th - Bournemouth

American Bill Foley has a reported net worth of around £1.6bn.

Evangelos Marinakis has a reported net wealth of around £2.5bn.

4. 15th - Nottingham Forest

Evangelos Marinakis has a reported net wealth of around £2.5bn.

