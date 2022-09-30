All you need to know about Maciek Kaminski as Everton takeover talks re-emerge.

A potential Everton takeover is reportedly back on the cards.

Maciek Kaminski was part of that group along with Americans John Thornton and Michael Klein. There was an exclusivity period but the deadline passed without a deal being made.

Kaminski is now said to be the sole party still interested, with the Financial Times suggesting that Moshiri - who increased his stake in Everton to 94% in January - is in talks to sell his shares.

With that in mind, we take a look at the US property magnate’s background.

Who is Maciek Kaminski?

Kaminski was born in Poland in 1958 before his parents - both doctors - emigrated to Minnesota in 1967.

He graduated from the University of Minnesota, having studied biology and physics.

But it was in the 1990s when he grew to prominence financially.

Kaminski started the Kam­in­ski Poland Fund, which - according to the Telegraph, was ‘the sole Poland-only invest­ment fund in the United States’.

Kaminiski is also the founder and president of Kaminski Asset Management.

Earlier this year, Kaminski set up the company KAM Sports LLC to ‘own and manage premier international sports assets’.

During previous takeover discussions, it released a statement on its website that read: “As a general principle, we prefer to conduct our business in private to create the fairest environment for those involved – and in this particular situation, to minimize uncertainty for fans of Everton. It is regrettable that this has not been possible.

“We respectfully remain interested in acquiring the club as we believe its fans deserve nothing less than the best, and our offer to achieve this stands. However, in consideration of all Everton fans, we will not be making further public comments at this time.”

How far is the takeover process down the line, if at all?

The site of Everton’s new Bramley-Moore Dock stadium. Picture: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

According to The Athletic, members of the Kaminski group visited Everton’s Finch Farm training ground and the site of the new stadium being built at Bramley-Moore Dock.

The Guardian reports that there is a ‘high chance an agreement would be struck’ although the precarious financial market is complicating matters.

How much is Kaminski worth?

Kaminski’s net worth has been estimated in excess of $1 billion.

The Sunday Times rich list estimated Moshiri’s worth to be around £1.7 billion in May.

What has Farhah Moshiri said?

Moshiri has been mainly absent from Everton this year.

In July, the Iranian businessman released a statement saying the club was not for sale but was open to investment that could fund the new stadium.

Everton have recorded losses of more than £370 million in the past three years.