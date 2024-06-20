Everton takeover: major news drops as source gives six-word verdict

Will Rooney
By Will Rooney
Published 20th Jun 2024, 20:08 BST
Updated 20th Jun 2024, 20:21 BST
Dan Friedkin has reportedly signed an exclusivity agreement.

Dan Friedkin has entered exclusivity talks with Farhad Moshiri over an Everton takeover, reports suggest.

The Financial Times suggests that a period of due diligence is under way. But it is suggested by the newspaper that there is ‘no guarantee of an agreement’ to be struck. A source told the FT: “It’s absolutely not a done deal.”

Friedkin entered the reckoning to buy Moshiri’s 94% majority stake after a deal with 777 Partners collapsed last month. The Miami-based firm failed to get approval from the Premier League for some eight months - and loaned the club around £200 million - before Moshiri eventually pulled the plug.

Several parties subsequently showed interest in Everton, including local businessmen Andy Bell and George Downing, MSP Sports Capital and a consortium involving a Saudi royal.

But Friedkin, through the company the Friedkin Group, were selected by Moshiri. The Texan, a multi-billionaire, already has a background in football having purchased Italian side AS Roma in August 2020 for a reported fee of around £550 million.

