Everton takeover: major news drops as source gives six-word verdict

Dan Friedkin has reportedly signed an exclusivity agreement.

Dan Friedkin has entered exclusivity talks with Farhad Moshiri over an Everton takeover, reports suggest.

The Financial Times suggests that a period of due diligence is under way. But it is suggested by the newspaper that there is ‘no guarantee of an agreement’ to be struck. A source told the FT: “It’s absolutely not a done deal.”

Friedkin entered the reckoning to buy Moshiri’s 94% majority stake after a deal with 777 Partners collapsed last month. The Miami-based firm failed to get approval from the Premier League for some eight months - and loaned the club around £200 million - before Moshiri eventually pulled the plug.

Several parties subsequently showed interest in Everton, including local businessmen Andy Bell and George Downing, MSP Sports Capital and a consortium involving a Saudi royal.