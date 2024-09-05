A general view of Everton's Goodison Park. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Crystal Palace co-owner John Textor has declared he wants to buy Everton.

A potential Everton takeover has made little progress despite John Textor’s declaration to buy the club, it has been claimed.

Textor gained exclusivity to purchase Farhad Moshiri’s 94.1% majority stake after two failed takeovers of the club earlier this year. Moshiri pulled the plug on 777 Partners’ deal at the end of May, with the Miami-based firm failing to get ratification from the Premier League.

Meanwhile, the Friedkin Group opted against pursuing a transaction following a period of exclusivity. But the company, who already own AS Roma and are headed by Texan billionaire Dan Friedkin, did take on a £200 million loan that was initially provided by MSP Sports Capital and local businessmen Andy Bell and George Downing.

Textor currently owns 45% of Premier League rivals Crystal Palace. He wants to sell his shareholding as he only holds 25% of voting rights in the boardroom. However, Textor first needs to part ways with his stake before he can purchase Everton.

The Toffees are in a challenging financial position, with £200 million owed to 777/ A-Cap as well as a £225 million loan to Cheshire-based company Rights and Media Funding Limited.

The Athletic reporter Matt Slater has suggested that the Friedkin Group will want to be paid back as soon as any takeover is completed - and that is the biggest problem for Textor or another prospective owner. Speaking on The Athletic FC podcast,Slater said: “The takeover... nothing is happening at the moment. I can stop there. I sensed nothing was happening and I checked. I went around all of the houses and nothing. Nobody has made a serious or creditable offer to the Friedkin Group for the £200 million they are owed.

“On a condition of their loan, they would want repaying on a takeover control. They have said that very clearly. Most big loans come with that. That is the No.1 problem to John Textor or anyone who wants to buy Everton.

“Nothing has come new to the case that is going on in the case going on between 777/ A-Cap - the insurance company in the States effectively bankrolling 777 for years and now effectively own all of its assets including a £200 million loan to Everton.

“If someone is going to buy Everton or do some deal with that loan, A-Cap/ 777 have to bring it to the court because all of their assets have been temporarily frozen while they sort out this other company [Leadenhall Capital Partners] they may owe $600 million to.

“Those are the two most significant things. I also ran it by the club and Farhad Moshiri. Nothing has happened. What we've had is a flurry of stories emanating from John Textor about his intentions for Everton. He dream desperately wants to buy and take control of an England football team. He's a sincere believer of the multi-club model.”