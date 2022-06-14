Former Manchester United and Chelsea CEO Peter Kenyon is reportedly leading a consortium to purchase Everton.

Everton are reportedly the interest of a potential takeover.

Speculation on Monday night emerged that prospective owners are keen on purchasing the Toffees from majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri.

Moshiri first arrived at Goodison Park in 2016 and has splashed out more than £500 million in transfer fees during that time.

After Everton narrowly avoided Premier League relegation in the 2021-22 season, the Iranian businessman penned an open letter to supporters.

He conceded that ‘mistakes have been made and for that I want to apologise to all of you’ and lessons must be learnt ahead of next term.

But now talk swirls around whether Moshiri’s six-year stay may soon come to an end.

Here’s a round-up of what has been reported.

Kenyon leading consortium

Former Chelsea and Man Utd CEO Peter Kenyon. Picture: GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images

According to the Telegraph, Peter Kenyon is leading an American-led consortium.

Kenyon, the former Manchester United and Chelsea chief executive, is heading up a prospective bid for a group that includes Minneapolis-based Talon Real Estate Maciek Kaminski and USA businessman John Thornton.

It is claimed they are being advised by investment specialist, Michael Klein, along with law firm Weil, Gotshal and Manges.

Kenyon’s company Opto Advisers helped complete takeovers of PSG and Wolves, while he was involved in a failed bid to purchase Newcastle United.

The Telegraph says that talks are at a formative stage and Moshiri values the club in excess of £500 million.

Given the Toffees’ financial problems, it’s reported that the consortium may want guarantees a points deduction or a heavy fine will be avoided.

Kenyon knows Everton manager Frank Lampard from their time together at Chelsea.

Four parties interested

Farhad Moshiri, left, with Alisher Usmanov. Picture: Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Meanwhile, the Daily Mirror reports that four parties are interested in purchasing Everton, with Moshiri and Alisher Usmanov considering ‘cutting ties’.

It is said that Kenyon has already held talks with Moshiri, who has told the board he is not ‘not inclined to sell’.

But after financial backer Usmanov was hit by sanctions by the UK, European Union and the USA due to his close relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin after the country invaded Ukraine, they may weigh up a sale.

And any prospective owners may have to pay north of £1 billion in total.

Moshiri has injected circa £600 million, having increased his shareholding from 49% to 94%.