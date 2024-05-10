Bloomberg has reported that the US investment firm MSP Sports Capital exploring the potential option of a takeover of Everton. The report comes amid doubts over doubts surrounding 777 Partners’ bid to purchase Farhad Moshiri’s majority stake.

It has been almost eight months since 777 Partners were originally linked with the Toffees but are facing financial concerns of their own. MSP had previously been set to purchase a 25 percent stake in the club but withdrew from talks with Moshiri, opening the door for their US firm rivals.

However, amid the potential collapse, MSP is back in the picture. The New York-based company consists of chairman Jahm Najafi and chief executive Jeff Moorad. Najafi is also vice-chairman of NBA side Phoenix Suns, as well as McLaren Racing.

As the reports continue to swirl over Everton’s takeover, we’ve taken a look at how the club would look on a net worth basis compared to the rest of the Premier League. Using 2023 figures provided by Planet Football, and Paddock Magazine staking Najafi’s net worth at $3.5 billion (£2.79bn) in 2021, we’ve ranked the owners of this season’s top flight teams based on their reported net worth values.

1 . Newcastle United — Saudi Public Investment Fund, RB Sports & Media, PCP Capital Partners Reported net worth: £489 billion

2 . Manchester United — Glazer Family, Sir Jim Ratcliffe Reported net worth: £22.01 billion

3 . Manchester City — Sheikh Mansour Reported net worth: £17.37 billion

4 . Chelsea — Todd Boehly, Hansjorg Wyss, Mark Walter Reported net worth: £12.47 billion