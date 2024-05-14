Everton takeover: Richard Masters breaks silence on 777 Partners delay and drops major 'conclusions' hint
Premier League CEO Richard Masters has given an update on why 777 Partners’ prospective Everton takeover has not been ratified.
The Miami-based firm agreed to purchase Farhad Moshiri’s 94.1% stake eight months ago. But the deal continues to drag on and is looking highly unlikely.
In the past few weeks, 777 have had a fraud case of $350 million filed against them in a New York court, their Australian-owned airline Bonza entered administration while reports in Belgium suggest that Standard Liege players have not been paid.
Masters said in January to a Department of Culture, Media and Sport select committee that a decision was ‘weeks away’.
But speaking in parliament over The Football Governance Bil this morning, he suggested that conditions the Premier League have set 777 have still to be met. Masters said: “The Premier League’s role in this, as regulator, is to perform the test. It is not to decide who the current owner wants to sell his club to. That is his decision. At the moment, he wants to continue to have discussions with 777 about it.
“The Premier League has made very clear the conditions that have to be met by 777 if it wishes to become the owner of Everton. At the moment, because the takeover hasn’t been confirmed, I will leave it to the committee to make its own conclusions for where we are with that.
“I do accept takeovers that carry on for a very long time are not good for fan certainty and that is why we have a very big team of people who do nothing else than this. All I would say is that, over time, particularly in the Premier League, takeovers are becoming increasingly complex. We want to make sure all decisions are correct even if that means taking a little bit more time to make sure that decision is correct.”
