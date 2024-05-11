Everton manager Sean Dyche. (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Everton takeover news as 777 Partners reportedly call in finance restructurers.

Sean Dyche remains firmly in the dark about Everton’s prospective takeover by 777 Partners.

The Miami-based group’s purchase of Farhad Moshiri’s 94.1% majority stake has been plunged into doubt. It has been reported that 777 have called in finance restructurers B Riley Advisory Services while it’s been suggested that they have placed Belgium side Standard Liege up for sale.

777’s mooted takeover was announced eight months ago but has continued to drag on having not had Premier League approval. However, Dyche admitted after Everton’s 1-0 win over Sheffield United, which was a fifth successive home victory, that he’s yet to receive any information.