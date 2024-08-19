John Textor. (Photo by EVARISTO SA/AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Crystal Palace co-owner John Textor is keen on an Everton takeover.

John Textor’s period of exclusivity ahead of potential Everton takeover is ‘pointless’ if he is the only prospective buyer - according to former Crystal Palace owner Simon Jordan.

Textor has rekindled his interest in purchasing the Toffees from 94.1% majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri. After both 777 Partners and the Friedkin Group’s respective deals collapsed, Textor - through his Eagles Football Holdings - has come back to the table.

The American billionaire is a co-owner of Crystal Palace. He holds a 45% shareholding but would require selling that before potentially buying Everton due to Premier League rules.

Blues fans will be hoping whoever succeeds Moshiri can remedy the club’s financial problems. Everton have posted losses of almost £400 million in the past four years while more than £600 million in debt is owed amid the club’s construction of their new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock.

Jordan believes that Palace chairman Steve Parish won’t be concerned by Textor’s decision and it is his ‘problem’ to find a buyer for the Eagles. But the ex-Palace owner and talkSPORT host believes Textor is capable of running Everton successfully.

Speaking to the radio station on Friday, Jordan said: “If you look at the way Textor buys football clubs, there tends to be some leverage in there, which means there's debt. A club like Everton means it doesn't have a positive cash flow and taking on debt alongside the debt they already have might not be hugely advantageous. That was one of the aspects of George Downing and Andy Bell's potential perspective was not a lot they would do would involve any debt.

“When you have a new stadium, it comes into play and how you monetise it better than opening it once every two weeks. It will give them a different opportunity. I'm not sure how much love is lost between Textor and Parish. From his point, he knows the problem is John Textor's and not Crystal Palace's. Who they sell it to might become Crystal Palace's problem. Textor is a smart operator.

“Everton need to have a solution to the Moshiri problem. The implications of his ownership are that this great football club has turned into a bit of a car crash. A car crash that spent £10 put into a situation that doesn't resemble what it once was before it had this kind of investment. When the Bill Kenwrights of the world didn't have the resources, you live within your means. This man [Moshiri] had financial resources and turned them into a disadvantage. It's almost beyond belief.

“He's buying a football club that has a lot of debt but is producing an outcome for a football stadium. It's a great football club and one of its biggest assets it that it is in the Premier League - and the Premier League is going from strength to strength. It has a new stadium. With proper ownership that is directed towards running a modern-day football club, there are bags of potential in there.

“No-one cares what Moshiri gets. He will probably walk away with a massive haircut in order for someone to assume the massive liabilities there and restructure them so the refinancing package can be less impacted on Everton's cash flow so they can again be a competitive force in the Premier League rather than one that stays in there.

“I think he represents an intellectual capital that is capable of running a football club well. But I think part of his acquisition will be debt and if it's debt he's trying to load on it, it's out of the frying pan into the fire. But there are lesser options. I think Everton will be bought. It's meaningless because if no-one else is there at the front of the queue trying to buy this club, exclusivity with the only person in the room is incidental.”