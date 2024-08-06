Getty Images

Everton takeover news after the Friedkin Group pulled out of a purchase last month.

Sign up to our Everton FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Football finance expert Stefan Borson has claimed that Everton may have to sell another player to ensure that they are financially secure through the winter months if a new takeover does not happen.

The Toffees are back on the market after the Friedkin Group’s prospective purchase collapsed last month. The American firm, headed by billionaire Dan Friedkin, pulled the plug after a period of exclusivity. Majority owner Farhad Moshiri also scrapped 777 Partners’ deal to buy Everton at the end of May as they failed to get ratification from the Premier League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Everton owe reported debts of £600 million to the Friedkin Group, who lent the club £200 million to pay another debt to MSP Sports Capital and provide cash flow, as well as 777/ A-Cap and Rights and Media Funding.

Speaking on talkSPORT, Borton believes that the Blues could hit problems in 6-8 weeks if another buyer does not come to the table. And having sold Amadou Onana in the current transfer window, he’s claimed that another high-profile departure may be required to ensure stability.

Borson said: “It’s a challenging situation. When we were in last time, I didn’t think Friedkin was a likely buyer given the Roma situation. I thought it was unlikely he’d want two clubs at the same sort of level.

“They have got some big challenges. We can all appreciate the value of Everton as a Premier League franchise. They are one of the most historic, have a fantastic fan -base, are in a great football city and have a new stadium. about to be completed. All of the pillars are there for Everton. However, also have a massive pile of debt that is getting bigger and bigger because, unfortunately, are paying high interest rates of around £600-650 million.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The collapse of the Friedkin deal is really bad news and that’s obvious. That should be uncontroversial. What now? They will have money right now. They are in an OK position for the next eight weeks. Once we get into the back end of September, October and November, the pressure is going to build because they do burn cash quite quickly.

“They do have a very big wage bill, not in terms of Chelsea but in terms of turnover and operating losses. They do make losses on a monthly basis and that’s an issue because they will need money to come in externally to pay the bills over autumn and winter.

“As we sit here now, the best bet clearly is a takeover but we don’t know if there is serious interest of viable buyers who can do a deal in the next 6-8 weeks. If there isn’t they are going to have quite limited options as we go into that winter period.

“I suspect there’s a pretty strong chance, given where we are in the football timetable, they will sell one of those players, either way, to be prudent or cautious. Unless they can have certainty that either Moshiri is going to put his hand back in his pocket, which feels unlikely... unless they have certainty of getting cash into that business beyond mid-September, I can’t see how you can’t go through that period without selling a player.”