Everton takeover news as Aliya Capital Partners confirm they’re backing John Textor.

Aliya Capital Partners have pledged their support to John Textor's prospective Everton takeover.

As reported by Bloomberg, the private equity firm have agreed to invest $25 million according to a pitch document. In exchange, Aliya will get to appoint a member as Everton co-chairman and have one person on the board. Aliya have a number of investments - most notably being one of the biggest backers in Elon Musk's $44 billion purchase of Twitter.

Textor is aiming to raise capital to complete a purchase of Everton. The American first has to sell his 45% stake in Premier League rivals Crystal Palace before buying Farhad Moshiri's 94.1% shareholding in the Goodison Park outfit.

Textor revealed he plans to set up a new group called Everton Football Holdings rather than add the club to his multi-club portfolio Eagle Football Holdings which presently contains French side Lyon, Brazilian club Botafogo and Belgium outfit Molenbeek.

A statement from Aliya told Bloomberg: “We are delighted to support John Textor in his investment in Everton Football Club. Our involvement in Everton reflects our shared commitment to innovation and transformation in football,"

Meanwhile, Alexander Bafer - currently the chairman of Brick Top Holdings Inc. and a former Lyon director - has revealed he will be investing. “If it goes forward, I’m on board with John,” Bafer said.

Textor has revealed he hopes to complete an Everton takeover by 30 November having been given exclusivity rights by Moshiri. Everton, however, said the Textor’s comments represented a personal view and ‘there remains some work to be done to complete the transaction’.