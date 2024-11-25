Everton takeover news as The Friedkin Group aim to purchase the club from Farhad Moshiri.

The Friedkin Group (TFG) first plan to address ‘administration positions’ once their Everton takeover is completed - rather than the future of manager Sean Dyche.

Dyche has come under increasing fire from sections of supporters after the Toffees’ 0-0 draw against Brentford at Goodison Park. Despite the Bees playing more than half the game reduced to 10 men, Everton were unable to find a breakthrough and jeers rang out from the stands at full-time.

The Blues have failed to score in their past three games and have won just two of their 12 Premier League matches so far this season. That leaves them 15th in the table and two points above the relegation zone.

TFG are currently in the process of purchasing Everton from majority owner Farhad Moshiri. The takeover is subject to regulatory approval and could be done by next month. With Dyche into the final year of his Goodison contract, there are portions of Evertonians who would like TFG - headed by Texan billionaire Dan Friedkin - make a swift change in the dugout. However, according to Sky Sports, TFG are presently concentrating on the takeover process and addressing Everton’s hierarchy which ‘will come as a disappointment to a lot of fans’.

There has been an interim board in place for almost 18 months, with Colin Chong currently serving as chief executive while continuing in his role as chief stadium development officer as the club’s new ground at Bramley-Moore Dock nears completion.

It is reported that Dyche still has the backing of Moshiri and the current board of directors. Dyche has been in the Everton hot seat since January 2023 and successfully kept the club in the Premier League. That’s despite having tight financial restrictions and the club being hit with an eight-point deduction last term for two separate breaches of profit and sustainability rules.