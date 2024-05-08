Everton owner Farhad Moshiri. Picture: AFP via Getty Images

Farhad Moshiri has reportedly met with 777 Partners over the protracted Everton takeover.

Sky Sports reports that Toffees’ majority owner held discussions with the prospective owners in London yesterday. 777 agreed to purchase Moshiri’s 94.1% stake in September but the deal has still to be ratified by the Premier League, although the Miami-based firm have loaned the club some £200 million for running costs.

777 have recently had a fraud case filed against them in New York, with the takeover being plunged into doubt. The Everton Shareholders’ Association released a statement calling for Moshiri and Everton’s board to pull the plug on the transaction.

And according to Sky Sports’ Alan Myers, Moshiri seeks a resolution before Everton’s final home game of the season against Sheffield United on Saturday.