Everton takeover: when 777 Partners outcome is 'expected' after Farhad Moshiri meeting in London
Farhad Moshiri has reportedly met with 777 Partners over the protracted Everton takeover.
Sky Sports reports that Toffees’ majority owner held discussions with the prospective owners in London yesterday. 777 agreed to purchase Moshiri’s 94.1% stake in September but the deal has still to be ratified by the Premier League, although the Miami-based firm have loaned the club some £200 million for running costs.
777 have recently had a fraud case filed against them in New York, with the takeover being plunged into doubt. The Everton Shareholders’ Association released a statement calling for Moshiri and Everton’s board to pull the plug on the transaction.
And according to Sky Sports’ Alan Myers, Moshiri seeks a resolution before Everton’s final home game of the season against Sheffield United on Saturday.
Myers wrote on X (formerly Twitter): “Discussions remain ongoing between Everton majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri and representatives of 777 Partners regarding the sale of the club. “Both sides met in London yesterday and talks are expected to continue over the next few days as Moshiri seeks clarity and a resolution to complete the deal with an outcome expected before the clubs final home game of the season against Sheffield United on Saturday.”
