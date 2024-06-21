Dan Friedkin. (Photo by Paolo Bruno/Getty Images) | Getty Images

The Friedkin Group have officially been granted a period of exclusivity to complete an Everton takeover.

The firm, headed by American billionaire Dan Friedkin, has been selected by Farhad Moshiri to purchase his 94.1% majority stake.

After 777 Partners’ deal collapsed last month, having agreed a deal with Moshiri nine months previously, Evertonians will be optimistic there is an exciting new chapter ahead. Moshiri’s eight-year tenure has led to financial ruin, with the Blues posting combined losses of almost £400 million in the past four years while the club breached Premier League profit and sustainability rules twice - and were docked eight points.

Stability is what supporters yearn for - and will be hoping Friedkin can provide that. The Texan already owns Italian club AS Roma, turning around their financial fortunes since his August 2020 takeover.

Everton fans will now be wondering when Friedkin could officially become the new owner of their proud, historic team. That is something 777 failed to achieve as they could not get ratification from the Premier League, having initially set a time frame for the final quarter of 2023.

Friedkin will have to pass both the FA and the Premier League’s Owners’ and Directors’ Tests. In truth, that should not be a problem on the face of things. He’s a renowned businessman and multi-billionaire who already owns a proud European institution.

Perhaps taking a look at the most recent takeovers in the Premier League provides a hint. The last happen in the Premier League took place at Manchester United. Sir Jim Ratcliffe, through his company INEOS, agreed to purchase a 25% stake from the Glazer family, with the deal announced on 24 December 2023. It was on 20 February 2024 when the transaction officially was given the green light - eight weeks and two days later.