Everton have been linked with a move for Coventry City striker Viktor Gyokeres in the summer transfer window.

It's no secret that Everton are in the market for attacking players in the summer transfer window.

The Toffees narrowly avoided Premier League relegation for a second successive season in 2022-23 - with their lack of firepower a chief reason behind their struggles.

Everton finished as the second-lowest scorers in the top flight and Sean Dyche worked wonders with a limited squad following his arrival as manager last January.

Despite Anthony Gordon being sold a day before Dyche's appointment and Dominic Calvert-Lewin being sidelined for the vast majority of the former Burnley chief’s games in charge, he still engineered a way to keep the Blues in the top flight.

But Dyche will be as aware as every supporter that Everton must bolster their forward options. Although a fresh face is still to be recruited, there will no doubt be a list of targets drawn up by Dyche and director of football Kevin Thelwell.

One player who plenty of fans would like to see arrive is Viktor Gyokeres. The striker has admitted that he would be open to a departure from Coventry City after they just narrowly missed out on promotion to the Premier League after losing to Luton Town in the Championship play-off final.

Gyokeres recorded 22 goals and 12 assists in 50 appearances for the Sky Blues last term. And with a year remaining on his current deal, the Sweden international is expected to leave.

Everton have been linked with Gyokeres for several months. They aren't the only club who are seemingly competing for the 25-year-old's signature, however.

Fulham, Wolves and newly-promoted Burnley are said to be keen. But it may be a switch to Sporting Lisbon that Gyokeres. The Portuguese outfit would be able to offer the former Brighton marksman Europa League football while they'll no doubt have designs on challenging for the Primeira Liga title.

And according to Lisbon-based newspaper A Bola, Gyokeres already has 'everything agreed with the Lions' in terms of personal terms. A €20 million price tag has been suggested and Sporting hope the deal will be ‘closed soon’.

Speaking on Gyokeres' future earlier this month, Coventry owner Doug King told BBC CWR: “The fact that we buy and sell players, that’s just the nature of football. Sometimes we buy players and sell them at a loss, or they go away and we don’t get any recompense for that purchase, and sometimes we buy players and sell them for profit and we obviously have to find replacement for that quality from those funds.