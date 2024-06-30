Everton target set to undergo medical with rivals as club-record fee is agreed

Yankuba Minteh, left, enjoyed a fruitful loan spell at Feyenoord. (Photo by MAURICE VAN STEEN/ANP/AFP via Getty Images) | ANP/AFP via Getty Images

Newcastle United are set to sell Yankuba Minteh after Everton’s interest.

Everton are set to miss out on the signing of Yankuba Minteh.

The winger has been on the Toffees’ list of targets during the summer transfer window as Sean Dyche aims to bolster his attacking options. However, a move broke down with Newcastle United as Dominic Calvert-Lewin did not head in the other direction. Calvert-Lewin has a year remaining on his Everton contract but a deal to St James’ Park could not be agreed.

The Magpies have to make a sale ahead of tonight’s financial deadline to comply with Premier League profit and sustainability rules. While they only signed Minteh last summer from Danish side Odense Boldklub, and he had a fine loan spell at Feyenoord last season where he scored 11 times, he is being sold so Eddie Howe’s side can cut their cloth accordingly.

The 19-year-old reportedly turned down French side Lyon as he wanted to stay in the Premier League, which have Everton hope. But that has now been dashed as Brighton have made a swoop.

The Seagulls have had a £33 million accepted according to the Athletic - which is a club record. Minteh is now set to travel to the south coast to complete a medical.

Everton have so far made two signings in the transfer window. Tim Iroegbunam arrived from Aston Villa for £9 million while Jack Harrison re-signed on loan from Leeds United.