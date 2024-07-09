Everton 'target' signs contract and completes move after eight-goal campaign

The free agent just left RB Salzburg and the 24-year-old is linked with a move to Everton. Clearly, the club are eager to bulk up their attacking options and Koita, who has been successful in Austria, could be a shrewd move. | Getty Images

Everton transfer news: The former RB Salzburg attacker has finalised a move.

Everton target Sekou Koita has finalised a move to CSKA Moscow - despite reports that he had agreed a move elsewhere.

The Toffees were linked with the 24-year-old striker who had become a free agent after RB Salzburg allowed him to leave at the end of his deal. He netted eight times last season in the Austrian Bundesliga - the same amount of goals Dominic Calvert-Lewin managed in the Premier League - and now begins a new journey in Russia.

Last week, it was claimed by AfricaFoot, via Sport Witness, that Everton had extended an offer out to the forward and were close to agreeing a deal. Regardless, he has signed for the Russian club who came sixth in the league last season.

Everton have already signed attacker Iliman Ndiaye this summer for around £18m which gives Sean Dyche some much-needed firepower in attack. Jack Harrison also arrived on loan for a second successive season after starting the majority of league games on the right wing last season. However, more additions are likely as Everton seek to counteract their poor attacking form that saw them end as the league’s second-lowest scorers.

The free agent and loan market has proven to be fruitful for the club at a time of economic and financial instability. Koita had netted almost a goal every two games for the Austrian club, looked to be a risk-free deal. Yet, he had his injury problems and he had previously tested positive for banned substances that he blamed on medicine administered to combat altitude sickness.

While Everton may not possess the riches of other clubs, more additions will be made. Defensively, they need to replace Ben Godfrey but in attack, there are questions to be answered. Calvert-Lewin has been linked with a move away from the club, with Newcastle United previously registering an interest before pulling away, while the latest news from the Athletic has seen Manchester United reportedly place him on a shortlist with Ivan Toney.

