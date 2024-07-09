Everton 'target' signs contract and completes move after eight-goal campaign
Everton target Sekou Koita has finalised a move to CSKA Moscow - despite reports that he had agreed a move elsewhere.
The Toffees were linked with the 24-year-old striker who had become a free agent after RB Salzburg allowed him to leave at the end of his deal. He netted eight times last season in the Austrian Bundesliga - the same amount of goals Dominic Calvert-Lewin managed in the Premier League - and now begins a new journey in Russia.
Last week, it was claimed by AfricaFoot, via Sport Witness, that Everton had extended an offer out to the forward and were close to agreeing a deal. Regardless, he has signed for the Russian club who came sixth in the league last season.
Everton have already signed attacker Iliman Ndiaye this summer for around £18m which gives Sean Dyche some much-needed firepower in attack. Jack Harrison also arrived on loan for a second successive season after starting the majority of league games on the right wing last season. However, more additions are likely as Everton seek to counteract their poor attacking form that saw them end as the league’s second-lowest scorers.
The free agent and loan market has proven to be fruitful for the club at a time of economic and financial instability. Koita had netted almost a goal every two games for the Austrian club, looked to be a risk-free deal. Yet, he had his injury problems and he had previously tested positive for banned substances that he blamed on medicine administered to combat altitude sickness.
While Everton may not possess the riches of other clubs, more additions will be made. Defensively, they need to replace Ben Godfrey but in attack, there are questions to be answered. Calvert-Lewin has been linked with a move away from the club, with Newcastle United previously registering an interest before pulling away, while the latest news from the Athletic has seen Manchester United reportedly place him on a shortlist with Ivan Toney.
Moreover, Beto will look to build on a slow first season. There’s also Youssef Chermiti who sits at the back of the pecking order; he struggled for game time in his first season and he may well benefit from a loan spell getting game time week in, week out elsewhere. That may only be possible once their striker situation has been confirmed.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.