One of Everton's transfer targets is close to joining one of their Premier League rivals, per the latest reports from Italy

Everton are looking to ramp up their transfer business and get more new signings through the door before they open their Premier League campaign at Leeds United in less than two weeks.

The Toffees and the newly-promoted Whites close out on the opening round of action as they meet under the lights at Elland Road on Monday, August 18.

So far this window, David Moyes has added Charly Alcaraz, Thierno Barry, Mark Travers, Adam Aznou and most recently, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall to his squad ahead of the campaign getting underway.

The Toffees finalise their pre-season preparations at home to Serie A side AS Roma on Saturday afternoon. They are still in the market for more additions, however, with two bids rejected by Southampton for Tyler Dibling while initial talks have opened with Manchester City to sign Jack Grealish.

City are demanding that any club who sign Grealish on loan must pay his full £300,000 a week salary, in a move that complicates a potential switch.

Nottingham Forest ‘very close’ to sign Man Utd and Everton target Douglas Luiz

Juventus defensive midfielder Douglas Luiz remains a target for Everton and Nottingham Forest this summer, but the Italian club are reluctant to sanction a loan deal. That is per a report from the Daily Mail, who say the Serie A outfit want a permanent deal. Both Premier League sides are more open to a loan with an option or obligation to buy.

Manchester United have also been linked with the ex-Aston Villa midfielder. Luiz joined Juve last summer but has struggled to make an impact in Turin and could leave after just 12 months.

However, despite the interest from Everton and United in Luiz - reports in Italy from Calciomercato have claimed he is ‘very close’ to joining Premier League rivals Forest. Ibrahim Sangaré could leave the City Ground as part of the deal or in a separate agreement if Luiz joins Forest.

The report adds: “Nottingham Forest are expected to be able to satisfy all of the Brazilian's demands, and as a result, there's considerable confidence in the possibility of easily reaching an agreement with Juventus.”

Why Douglas Luiz is leaving Juventus

The 27-year-old has had a positive experience in the Premier League already after spending five years with Aston Villa between 2019 and 2024. He was brought to England by Manchester City in 2017 but never made a senior appearance for the side.

He spent two season on loan at Spanish side Girona, who are also owned by City Football Group after he was initially not granted a work permit to play in England.

His performances with Villa earned him a £42.5m switch to Juve last summer but it has not gone to plan for the Brazilian in Italy. He came off the bench in just one of the club’s games at the Club World Cup and did not feature in their other three games.

He only made 19 appearances in Serie A, totalling 516 minutes. A return to the Premier League could be just what he needs to avoid his career from petering out. Last month he failed to show up for the first week of pre-season training, indicating his time with the Old Lady was all-but done.

