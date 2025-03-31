Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Everton have been linked with Brentford midfielder Christian Norgaard.

A midfielder linked with a summer move to Everton has made an official decision on his future.

The Toffees have a significant transfer window ahead. Of the current squad, there are 11 players out of contract including regular starters Idrissa Gana Gueye and Abdoulaye Doucoure, the injured Dominic Calvert-Lewin and loanees Jesper Lindstrom and Jack Harrison.

Everton are very much preparing to be in the Premier League after David Moyes’ tremendous impact since his return as manager in January. The Blues were one point above the drop zone when he arrived back at Goodison Park - but that has increased to 17 courtesy of a nine-match unbeaten run.

Moyes’ recruitment plans will be afoot and he has already confirmed that Everton require ‘elite’ players ahead of their move to the new stadium for the start of the 2025-26 season. Midfield is an area of the squad Moyes could look to bolster. Orel Mangala did impress during the first half of the season on loan from Lyon before rupturing his ACL. His loan expires in June and will need to be replaced, while Doucoure and Gueye could leave voids in the engine room if they do not sign fresh terms.

Norgaard makes decision

It was suggested that Everton were looking at signing Christian Norgaard. The Brentford captain’s future has been precarious given that his deal also expired in the summer. However, the Bees have confirmed that the Denmark international has put pen to paper on a new two-year contract.

A club statement said: “Brentford captain Christian Norgaard has signed a new contract. The highly influential midfielder has penned a two-year deal with the Bees, which runs until the summer of 2027. Denmark international Norgaard has made 187 appearances for the west Londoners, registering 12 goals and 16 assists.”

Brentford boss Thomas Frank has described Norgaard as one of the best defensive midfielders in the Premier League. He said: “This new contract was a no-brainer for us and Christian. Christian has been an integral part of the fantastic journey we have been on these past six years. He is our club captain and one of our most important players.

“His ability to sense danger and make interceptions is at an extraordinarily high level, as is his ability to play forward on the first or second touch. And he has picked up his goal threat this season!

“The first time I coached Christian, he was a No.10. Now he is one of the best defensive midfielders in the Premier League. I’m very happy. Hopefully, we can continue to be successful together with Christian leading the team.”

Who could Everton sign in the summer?

Everton will head into the window with their financial position eased following The Friedkin Group’s takeover in December. The Toffees’ situation when it comes to Premier League profit and sustainability rules has improved significantly, although they will still have to operate with some caution.

West Ham United’s Tomas Soucek is another name to be linked, with Moyes signing the midfielder when in charge at the London Stadium. A new left-back is expected to be on the agenda to provide competition for Vitalii Mykolenko, while Moyes is likely to want to bolster his wide options.

In addition, Everton could also be looking at a new striker. Calvert-Lewin is due to depart on a free transfer and Armando Broja’s loan deal from Chelsea expires.