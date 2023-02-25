Everton team against Aston Villa confirmed as four players absent from squad

Everton have named an unchanged team for today’s Premier League clash against Aston Villa at Goodison Park.
The Toffees are aiming for a third successive home win after defeats of Arsenal and Leeds United - both scorelines ending 1-0.
And Sean Dyche has opted not to tinker with his line-up.
As expected, Amadou Onana is fit to feature after coming off with a knee issue.
Jordan Pickford makes his first appearances since signing a new long-term deal.
Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Nathan Patterson, James Garner and Andros Townsend are all absent.
Everton: Pickford, Coleman, Tarkowski, Coady, Mykolenko, Gueye, Onana, Doucoure, Iwobi, McNeil, Maupay
Subs: Begovic, Holgate, Keane, Gray, Mina, Godfrey, Davies, Vinagre, Simms.