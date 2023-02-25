Everton team against Aston Villa confirmed as four players absent from squad

Everton team news in full against Aston Villa.

Sean Dyche. Picture: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Everton have named an unchanged team for today’s Premier League clash against Aston Villa at Goodison Park.

The Toffees are aiming for a third successive home win after defeats of Arsenal and Leeds United - both scorelines ending 1-0.

And Sean Dyche has opted not to tinker with his line-up.

As expected, Amadou Onana is fit to feature after coming off with a knee issue.

Jordan Pickford makes his first appearances since signing a new long-term deal.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Nathan Patterson, James Garner and Andros Townsend are all absent.

Everton: Pickford, Coleman, Tarkowski, Coady, Mykolenko, Gueye, Onana, Doucoure, Iwobi, McNeil, Maupay