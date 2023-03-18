Everton team confirmed as Ben Godfrey decision made for Chelsea clash

Sean Dyche has named an unchanged team for Everton’s clash against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.
The Toffees head into the clash aiming to move further clear of the Premier League relegation zone.
And Dyche sticks with the same team that defeated Brentford 1-0 last weekend. Ben Godfrey continues at left-back with Vitalli Mykolenko having to settle for a spot on the bench. Meanwhile Demari Gray continues to lead the line as a makeshift striker.
Dominic Calvert-Lewin is again absent with a hamstring injury while Nathan Patterson is still to return to the squad.
Everton: Pickford, Coleman, Tarkowski, Keane, Godfrey, Doucoure, Onana, Gueye, Iwobi, McNeil, Gray
Subs: Begovic, Holgate, Mina, Coady, Mykolenko, Davies, Garner, Maupay, Simms