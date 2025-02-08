David Moyes, Manager of Everton, looks on prior to the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion FC and Everton FC at Amex Stadium on January 25, 2025 in Brighton, England. (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Everton team news to face AFC Bournemouth in the Premier League.

David Moyes has made one change as Everton entertain AFC Bournemouth in the FA Cup fourth round at Goodison Park.

The Blues aim for a fourth successive win in all competitions, having alleviated their Premier League relegation fears since Moyes’ return as manager.

They face a top-flight rival in Bournemouth who are sixth in the table - and have beaten Everton twice already this season. Moyes goes with a strong team with only one tweak from last weekend’s 4-0 victory over Leicester City. Vitalii Mykolenko, the regular left-back, is absent so Ashley Young comes into the line-up.

Charly Alcatraz, the deadline-day loan signing from Brazilian outfit Flamengo, features on the bench.

However, Nathan Patterson is not involved in the squad. The right-back has made three substitute appearances since Moyes returned as manager.

The Everton boss hands a berth on the bench to 20-year-old forward Isaac Heath, along with 18-year-old striker Martin Sherif. Roman Dixon is also part of the match-day squad.

Everton: Pickford, O'Brien, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Young, Gueye, Garner, Doucoure, Lindstrom, Ndiaye, Beto

Subs: Virginia, Begovic, Keane, Harrison, Alcaraz, Iroegbunam, Sherif, Dixon, Heath