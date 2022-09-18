Everton team news for their Premier League fixture against West Ham United.

Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin. Picture: Jan Kruger/Getty Images

The Toffees boss makes two changes from the 0-0 draw against Liverpool in the Merseyside derby two weeks ago.

Unsurprisingly, Asmir Begovic starts in goal in place of the injured Jordan Pickford.

Eldin Jakupovic is on the bench to deputise between the posts after signing on a short-term deal earlier this week.

In midfield, Idrissa Gana Gueye makes his second full debut after re-signing from PSG on transfer deadline day. Tom Davies drops to the bench.

And in the absence of Pickford, along with Seamus Coleman among the subs, Conor Coady wears the captain’s armband.

However, there is no Dominic Calvert-Lewin in the squad after recently recovering from a knee injury.

The striker is back in training but is still to make an appearance for Everton this season.

Abdoulaye Doucoure is fit enough to make the bench after his hamstring injury.

Everton: Begovic, Patterson, Coady, Tarkowski, Mykolenko, Onana, Iwobi, Gane Gueye, Gordon, Maupay, Gray.