Everton team news and predicted starting line-up vs Motherwell - as five players out and four doubts
Everton continue their preparation towards the 2024-25 season as they take on Motherwell on Tuesday.
The friendly will take place at Goodison Park but away from the public eye as it is behind closed doors. But it’s another chance for Sean Dyche to get minutes into his players’ legs, with the Premier League curtain-raiser against Brighton now less than two weeks away.
After a 3-0 win at Preston last weekend, Dyche may look to utilise more of his squad against Scottish Premiership outfit Motherwell. James Tarkowski, Vitalii Mykolenko and Idrissa Gana Gueye all made their respective returns from injury at Preston and are regarded as key players heading into the new campaign. It will also be a chance for summer arrivals Tim Iroegbunam, Iliman Ndiaye, Jake O’Brien and Jesper Lindstrom - the latter pair scoring on their maiden appearances against the Lilywhites - to play at Goodison for the first time.
It remains to be seen as to whether James Garner will feature against Motherwell. He has a calf problem that ruled him out of the Preston game. Dyche was hopeful the midfielder won’t be sidelined for a prolonged period with a calf problem but is unlikely to be risked.
Abdoulaye Doucoure (hamstring) and Seamus Coleman (knee) also missed out at Deepdale with minor issues so could return. Everton will also have to decide if Jordan Pickford is ready for match action. He only returned to training yesterday after being given a belated holiday following his heroics to help England reach the final of Euro 2024.
Dele Alli, who has returned to train with Everton despite his contract expiring, is still to return to match action. He is building up fitness but, if ready, it could be the ideal game away from the spotlight to get some minutes under his belt. Dele has not played in a game since April 2023.
Everton have suffered a blow as Youssef Chermiti, who has looked sharp in pre-season, is set to miss the start of the campaign with a foot injury. Jarrad Branthwaite may face a race against time to be fit after he had a minor groin operation. The centre-back enjoyed a magnificent 2023-24 and has been targeted by Manchester United this summer.
Nathan Patterson continues his recovery from hamstring surgery he had in April. Youngster Stanley Mills, who thrived on loan at Oxford United last term before suffering a knee injury, is in rehab.
Virginia, Young, Tarkowski, O’Brien, Mykolenko, Iroegbunam, Gueye, Lindstrom, Maupay, Ndiaye, Beto.
