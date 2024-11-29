Armando Broja. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Sean Dyche has provided an Everton injury update ahead of the trip to Manchester United on Sunday.

The Toffees make the short trip to Old Trafford having lost just one of their past eight games - but failing to score in their past three. They sit 15th in the Premier League table and two points above the relegation zone as Ruben Amorim prepares for his maiden home league match at United head coach.

Injuries have taken their toll on Everton so far this season. Armando Broja has yet to make his debut since arriving on loan from Chelsea in the summer transfer window because of an Achilles issue. He played in the first half of the Blues under-21s’ 1-0 loss at Watford earlier this week. The striker is in line to play for the under-21s against Nottingham Forest this afternoon - with a view to potentially facing Manchester United.

Youssef Chermiti has returned to training. The centre-forward sustained a freak foot inury on the eve of the season and will also featured for the under-21s against Forest.

Dyche, speaking at his pre-match press conference, said: “We’re getting there. AB will get some minutes today, as will Youssef on his journey back to full fitness. AB is in front of Youssef. Youssef is only at his start point, AB is looking really fit so that’s good.

“We’ll see how he (Broja) goes today. We’re going to monitor his minutes today but he’s done a lot of background work. He’s feeling good, I’ve spoken to him about possibly being involved.

Seamus Coleman has been sidelined with a hamstring complaint for the past two games. He’s back in training but will not be able to be involved at Old Trafford. James Garner (back) and Tim Iroegbunam (foot) remain on the sidelines.

“Seamus is getting back on the grass with us,” added Dyche. “It probably won’t be enough for us this weekend but he’s showing signs of getting truly fit after niggly injuries. Other players are getting back to full Premier League fitness so it’s coming. I don’t want to say too much because every time I do, we lose players again. Hopefully they will stay fit and keep getting fitter.

“Jimmy is not there yet as in being on the grass. Tim is just about in the early phases of coming back but it’s going to be a while. It’s a strange sort of injury and we’ve got to be a bit careful with him.”