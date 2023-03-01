Everton team news as Conor Coady decision made with one change vs Arsenal

Arsenal vs Everton teams confirmed for the Premier League clash.

Everton manager Sean Dyche has made just one change to his starting line-up for tonight’s clash against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium.

Conor Coady makes way for Michael Keane, who starts his first game under Dyche since his appointment, from last week’s 2-0 home defeat to Aston Villa.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It’s a big night for the former Burnley centre-back who has only made three appearances this season - two in the League Cup and 22 minutes as a subtitute at Brentford back in August.

Coady, who’d previously started every game available since arriving on a season-long loan from Wolves last August, drops to the bench after the defeat to Villa. The England international struggled late on as he was easily beaten by Emiliano Buendia for Villa’s second goal.

Dyche sticks with the same core in midfield that includes Alex Iwobi, Amadou Onana, Idrissa Gana Gueye, Abdoulaye Doucoure and Dwight McNeil.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Up front, Neal Maupay leads the line for the third game in a row due to the absence of Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who’s hamstring inury means he misses a fourth successive match.

Andros Townsend (knee) James Garner (match fitness) and Nathan Patterson (knee) are also absent.

Everton: Pickford, Coleman, Tarkowski, Keane, Mykolenko, Gueye, Onana, Doucoure, Iwobi, McNeil, Maupay.

Advertisement

Advertisement