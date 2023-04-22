Register
Everton team news as Dominic Calvert-Lewin returns as Sean Dyche makes two changes

The Everton manager has re-introduced the England international after two months on the sidelines.

George Priestman
By George Priestman
Published 22nd Apr 2023, 14:17 BST
Updated 22nd Apr 2023, 14:36 BST

Sean Dyche has made the big call to start Dominic Calvert-Lewin against Crystal Palace for this afternoon’s Premier League encounter at Selhurst Park.

The striker makes his first appearance since Dyche’s first game in charge - the 1-0 home victory over Arsenal at the start of February - having been troubled by a hamstring injury. Calvert-Lewin who comes in for Neal Maupay.

Having come through 70 minutes on Wednesday in a behind closed-doors friendly against non-league Chester, Dyche revealed that the England international was ‘in the thinking’ for this game.

Impressively, Calvert-Lewin’s past two Premier League goals have come against Palace.

The only other change is that Mason Holgate returns to the starting XI in place of Ben Godfrey at right back. Holgate makes his first start since the 4-1 loss to AFC Bournemouth in the EFL Cup on November 8 under former manager Frank Lampard.

Seamus Coleman misses out for a second straight game because of a hamstring issue. So does Amadou Onana (groin) despite the midfielder training earlier this week.

That means James Garner starts once again in the heart of midfield next to Idrissa Gueye.

In terms of Palace, Roy Hodgson stick with the same eleven that beat both Leeds United and Southampton as key man Wilfried Zaha misses out.

Everton: Pickford; Holgate, Keane, Tarkowski, Mykolenko; Iwobi, Gueye, Garner, McNeil; Gray, Calvert-Lewin

Subs: Begovic, Lonergan, Patterson, Mina, Davies, Godfrey, Coady, Maupay, Simms.

