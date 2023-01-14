Everton team news as Frank Lampard gets huge boost for Southampton clash

Everton team news in full vs Southampton.

Frank Lampard has named his Everton team for today’s clash against Southampton at Goodison Park.

The Toffees make just one change from the 3-1 loss at Manchester United in the FA Cup.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin returns to the starting line-up, having been given a rest at Old Trafford. He replaces Neal Maupay.

And Everton get a huge boost in the fact that Alex Iwobi is fit enough to start. The midfielder suffered ankle ligament damage at United and was expected to be sidelined for three weeks.

Everton: Pickford, Godfrey, Coady, Tarkowski, Coleman, Gueye Onana, Iwobi, Mykolenko Calvert-Lewin, Gray.