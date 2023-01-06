Register
Everton team news as Frank Lampard makes four changes for Man Utd clash

Everton team confirmed for Manchester United FA Cup tie.

By Will Rooney
4 minutes ago
Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin. Picture: Michael Regan/Getty Images

Frank Lampard has named his Everton team for tonight’s FA Cup third-round tie at Manchester United.

The Toffees boss has made three changes from the humbling 4-1 loss to Brighton in the Premier League.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin drops to the bench, having only just recovered from a knee injury. Neal Maupay instead starts.

Amadou Onana returns to the midfield after suspension for Tom Davies, while Seamus Coleman comes in for the injured Nathan Patterson.

And Lampard switched to a back five with Ben Godfrey featuring in defence with Dwight McNeil benched.

Anthony Gordon is back in the squad after illess kept him out of the past two games.

Everton: Pickford, Coleman, Godfrey, Coady, Tarkowski, Mykolenko, Onana, Gana Gueye, Iwobi, Gray, Maupay.

Subs: Begovic, Holgate, Mina, Doucoure, Davies McNeil, Gordon, Simms, Calvert-Lewin.

