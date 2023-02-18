Everton team news as Sean Dyche makes one change for crunch Leeds United clash

Sean Dyche has opted to make one change for Everton’s crunch clash against Premier League relegation rivals Leeds United at Goodison Park today.
Neal Maupay leads the line and makes his first league start in seven games. He replaces Ellis Simms from the 2-0 loss to Liverpool in the Merseyside derby earlier this week.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Otherwise, the Toffees line-up as they were at Anfield. Dominic Calvert-Lewin remains unavailable with a hamstring injury.
Everton: Pickford, Coleman, Coady, Tarkowski, Mykolenko, Iwobi, Onana, Doucoure, Gueye, McNeil, Maupay.
Subs: Begovic, Holgate, Keane, Gray, Mina, Godfrey, Davies, Vinagre, Simms.