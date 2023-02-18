Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Everton team news as Sean Dyche makes one change for crunch Leeds United clash

Everton team news for the Premier League fixture against Leeds United at Goodison Park.

By Will Rooney
2 minutes ago

Sean Dyche has opted to make one change for Everton’s crunch clash against Premier League relegation rivals Leeds United at Goodison Park today.

Neal Maupay leads the line and makes his first league start in seven games. He replaces Ellis Simms from the 2-0 loss to Liverpool in the Merseyside derby earlier this week.

Otherwise, the Toffees line-up as they were at Anfield. Dominic Calvert-Lewin remains unavailable with a hamstring injury.

Most Popular

Everton: Pickford, Coleman, Coady, Tarkowski, Mykolenko, Iwobi, Onana, Doucoure, Gueye, McNeil, Maupay.

Subs: Begovic, Holgate, Keane, Gray, Mina, Godfrey, Davies, Vinagre, Simms.

Leeds United