Everton have named an unchanged starting line-up as a new era under The Friedkin Group’s ownership starts against Chelsea at Goodison Park.

The Toffees field the same starting XI that earned a 0-0 draw at Arsenal last weekend. However, Dwight McNeil remains unavailable because of an injury. The forward was rated as ‘touch and go’ to be involved by manager Sean Dyche at his pre-match press conference.

Armando Broja, on a season-long loan from Chelsea, cannot play against his parent club. It means that there is a berth on the bench for Youssef Chermiti. The striker suffered a freak foot injury on the eve of the season and has been included in a match-day squad for the first time since the final day of last term.

New executive chairman Marc Watts and other members of the Friedkin Group are expected to be in the stands completing a takeover of the club earlier this week. Everton face a Chelsea side who can move top of the table with a victory.

Everton: Pickford, Young, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko, Mangala, Gueye, Harrison, Doucoure, Ndiaye, Calvert-Lewin.

Subs: Virginia, Patterson, Keane, Beto, O'Brien, Chermiti, Coleman, Lindstrom, Armstrong

