Everton team news confirmed vs Tottenham Hotspur as four players absent from squad

It means that Demarai Gray continues to operate as a makeshift striker despite Ellis Simms netting the 89th-minute equaliser at Stamford Bridge.

Meanwhile, Dominic Calvert-Lewin again is absent as he works back from a hamstring injury. Nathan Patterson is omitted from the squad despite making two substitute outings for Scotland during the international break. Ruben Vinagre is also not on the bench when Andros Townsend (ACL) remains unavailable.