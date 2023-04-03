Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Cineworld drops sale of business after failing to find a buyer
3 hours ago Phillip Schofield’s brother Tim found guilty of sexually abusing boy
3 hours ago Meet the dad who is forced to live on a diet of Easter eggs
3 hours ago Martin Lewis issues urgent warning ahead of local elections in May
3 hours ago 19 stone crisp addict loses 7 stone after eating multipack each day
4 hours ago Olivia Pratt-Korbel’s murderer given 42 year minimum prison sentence

Everton team news confirmed vs Tottenham Hotspur as four players absent from squad

Everton vs Tottenham Hotspur team news confirmed.

Will Rooney
By Will Rooney
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 19:02 BST
Updated 3rd Apr 2023, 19:44 BST
Everton manager Sean Dyche. Picture: Alex Livesey/Getty Images
Everton manager Sean Dyche. Picture: Alex Livesey/Getty Images
Everton manager Sean Dyche. Picture: Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Everton are unchanged for their clash against Tottenham Hotspur at Goodison Park tonight.

Sean Dyche names the same starting line-up as thr 2-2 draw at Chelsea before the international break.

It means that Demarai Gray continues to operate as a makeshift striker despite Ellis Simms netting the 89th-minute equaliser at Stamford Bridge.

Most Popular

Ben Godfrey continues at left-back ahead of Vitalii Mykolenko.

Meanwhile, Dominic Calvert-Lewin again is absent as he works back from a hamstring injury. Nathan Patterson is omitted from the squad despite making two substitute outings for Scotland during the international break. Ruben Vinagre is also not on the bench when Andros Townsend (ACL) remains unavailable.

Everton: Pickford, Coleman, Keane, Tarkowski, Godfrey, Iwobi, Onana, Gueye, Doucoure, McNeil, Gray.

Subs: Begovic, Holgate, Mina, Mykolenko, Maupay, Davies, Coady, Garner, Simms.

Team newsTottenham HotspurSean DycheChelsea