Everton face Dynamo Kyiv in a pre-season friendly at Goodison Park and Dominic Calvert-Lewin is back in the starting line-up.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Frank Lampard has named his Everton team for tonight’s pre-season friendly against Dynamo Kyiv at Goodison Park (19.45 BST).

Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Demarai Gray both return from injury after missing last weekend’s 4-2 win at Blackpool with minor issues.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They come in for Salomon Rondon and Dele Alli respectively - despite the latter’s two-goal haul against the Seasiders.

Meanwhile, Michael Keane starts in central defence in the place of Yerry Mina.

Mina interestingly isn’t on the bench.

Seamus Coleman remains on the sidelines, while there’s no Andre Gomes yet again. Jean-Philippe Gbamin is also absent along with Tom Davies.

Davies is replaced by Alex Iwobi in the middle of the park.

Asmir Begovic continues to be troubled by an ankle issue.

Vitalii Mykolenko captains Everton in the ‘Match For Peace’ against his former club - with proceeds going towards the humanitarian effort in Ukraine following Russia’s invasion.

New signings Dwight McNeil and Ruben Vinagre have to settle for spots on the bench.

Everton: Pickford, Patterson, Tarkowski, Keane, Godrey, Mykolenko (C), Doucoure, Gordon, Iwobi, Gray, Calvert-Lewin.