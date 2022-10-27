Everton have received a major defensive injury boost ahead of their Premier League trip to Craven Cottage this weekend.

Nathan Patterson will return to the Everton squad for Saturday's visit to Fulham, Frank Lampard has confirmed.

The Scottish defender has been out of action since sustaining an ankle injury on international duty in mid-September.

However, he has completed his rehabilitation and is ready to make an appearance when the Toffees visit Craven Cottage.

Patterson joins the likes of Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Mason Holgate in returning to boost Lampard's options in recent weeks.

Of an improving picture on the fitness front, he said: "We haven't really had too many periods of a clean bill of health.

"I know most teams don't probably but, at times, we've had multiple important players out of the team. To try and get consistency in selection and form, fitness is a crucial thing.

Advertisement

"There are some positive signs there and long may it continue, it keeps up healthy competition in the squad when everyone is fit and firing."

Yerry Mina (ankle), Andros Townesend (knee) and Ben Godfrey (leg) remain sidelined ahead of the weekend's game.