Everton expected starting XI gallery vs Man Utd - as Anthony Gordon and Calvert-Lewin calls made
How Everton are predicted to line-up against Manchester United.
Everton aim for a third successive Premier League victory when they welcome Manchester United to Goodison Park today.
The Toffees are building momentum and there is a real optimism around Goodison Park.
Frank Lampard’s side not only have defeated West Ham and Southampton but are unbeaten in their previous seven games in all competitions.
United, on the other hand, were thrashed 6-3 by Manchester City last week before edging past Omonia Nicosia in the Europa League.
Everton are boosted by a potential return of Dominic Calvert-Lewin against Erik ten Hag’s side.
The striker has yet to make an appearance this season but is ‘in contention’ to be involved.
And while Yerry Mina and Mason Holgate have returned to training, neither are expected to make the bench.
With that in mind, here’s the Everton team we predict Lampard to name.