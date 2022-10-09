How Everton are predicted to line-up against Manchester United.

Everton aim for a third successive Premier League victory when they welcome Manchester United to Goodison Park today.

The Toffees are building momentum and there is a real optimism around Goodison Park.

Frank Lampard’s side not only have defeated West Ham and Southampton but are unbeaten in their previous seven games in all competitions.

United, on the other hand, were thrashed 6-3 by Manchester City last week before edging past Omonia Nicosia in the Europa League.

Everton are boosted by a potential return of Dominic Calvert-Lewin against Erik ten Hag’s side.

The striker has yet to make an appearance this season but is ‘in contention’ to be involved.

And while Yerry Mina and Mason Holgate have returned to training, neither are expected to make the bench.

With that in mind, here’s the Everton team we predict Lampard to name.

1. GK - Jordan Pickford Made his return from injury against Southampton and was superb. Photo: Michael Regan/Getty Images Photo Sales

2. RB - Seamus Coleman Barely put a foot wrong against Southampto. The skipper remains a huge figure at the club. Photo: Steve Bardens/Getty Images Photo Sales

3. CB - Conor Coady Already a massive fan’s favourite given the start he’s made to his Goodison career. Photo: Naomi Baker/Getty Images) Photo Sales

4. CB - James Tarkowski Struck up an immense partnership with his fellow Everton ‘dad’ Coady. Photo: Michael Regan/Getty Images Photo Sales