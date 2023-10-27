Everton team news: Sean Dyche confirms return of captain to training ahead of West Ham clash
Sean Dyche spoke to the media ahead of Everton’s trip to face West Ham.
Sean Dyche revealed Seamus Coleman is back regularly training with the first team but he won’t be available for this weekend’s game.
Everton travel to face a West Ham side who sit ninth in the Premier League, who lost out 2-1 away to Olympiakos in the Europa League on Thursday evening.
Of course, last weekend saw Dyche suffer a Merseyside defeat against Liverpool, which saw controversy as well as an untimely red card for Ashley Young who will not be available for the trip to London.
Coleman is back in training, according to Dyche, and he is still building up his general and match fitness which means he will take some time before he can part of the matchday squad - but the news is certainly positive. Andre Gomes and Dele Alli are both ‘a bit away’ from returning as they need to build up their fitness after injuries in the summer and there are no injury concerns after the defeat to Liverpool.
Nathan Patterson is likely to deputise at right-back following Young’s dismissal, after he was brought on for the second half at Anfield. Dyche claimed he was a ‘really good player’ who is ‘still learning’ ahead of the game. But he reiterated that consistency is key for the young Scotsman.
As mentioned, the Hammers lost out in Europe but they also lost out to Aston Villa in a heavy defeat the previous weekend, and drew with Newcastle in their game before that.
Key figures such as James Ward-Prowse and Mohammed Kudus both played 72 minutes, while Tomas Soucek played the full 90. But key starters such as Jarrod Bowen, Lucas Pacqueta, Edson Alvarez and Michail Antonio all came off the bench in the second half.