Everton team news: Sean Dyche reveals injury blow as key starter won't be available for Arsenal clash
Sean Dyche confirmed that key figure Jack Harrison won’t be available for the trip to face Arsenal this weekend.
The Toffees are already safe from relegation and head to the Emirates Stadium for the final game of the season with nothing to lose. That’s a stark contrast for Mikel Arteta’s side who are desperate for three points to keep their slim chances of winning the Premier League alive.
Arsenal edged a 1-0 victory when the two sides met back in September, as the visitors dominated possession with 76% and won through a second half strike by Leandro Trossard.
Everton are guaranteed to finish either 15th or 16th no matter the outcome of the game as Brentford sit just a place and a point behind them. Their final game is against Newcastle United at home and Dyche’s men can play freely on the final day after a long and taxing campaign.
Everton team news
As confirmed by the Everton boss, Harrison, who has started 25 times in the league this season, is out of the game. It means Everton fans may have seen the Leeds United loanee feature for the last time in their previous outing against Sheffield United. There’s no news on whether he will return on another loan deal or in a permanent move. Dyche also claimed Andre Gomes is a doubt as well and the midfielder is also set to leave this summer at the end of his current deal.
Dyche said: ‘Jack won’t be fit. Andre we are waiting on, hoping he will be fit. Everyone else should be ok.’ Everton are already without the injured defender Vitalyi Mykolenko who suffered an ankle issue against Liverpool and is on track to make the European Championships. Also out of action is Nathan Patterson (hamstring) and Dele Alli (fitness).
Arsenal team news
Arteta boasts almost a fully-fit squad and the re-emergence of Thomas Partey in recent weeks has been a huge boost in midfield. The only issue is whether Jurrien Timber can feature having only made appearances for the U21 side in recent weeks.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.