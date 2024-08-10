Sean Dyche, Manager of Everton, looks on prior to the pre-season friendly match between Preston North End and Everton at Deepdale on August 03, 2024 in Preston, England. (Photo by Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images) | Getty Images

How Everton line-up against AS Roma.

Sign up to our Everton FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sean Dyche has named his starting line-up for Everton’s final pre-season friendly in Goodison Park history against AS Roma.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Blues boss hands a start to Jake O’Brien, who signed from Lyon last week. There is also a chance for supporters to see Tim Iroegbunam, who arrived from Aston Villa earlier in the transfer window, for the first time,

Dyche also tries his latest No.10 after last weekend’s 3-0 win at Preston. Abdoulaye Doucoure returns, with Napoli loanee Jesper Lindstrom dropping to the bench. There is also a first appearance of the summer for goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, who is back from his belated holiday after helping England reach the final of Euro 2024.

Everton’s injury issues continue, however, with six members of Dyche’s squad missing. Jarrad Branthwaite is still not back after minor groin surgery, with fellow centre-back Michael Keane now on the sidelines with James Garner. Nathan Patterson and Stanley Mills continue their rehab from respective long-term injuries, while striker Youssef Chermiti had surgery for a foot issue earlier this week. Dele Alli, who is training with Everton despite his contract expiring at the end of last season, is still to be included in a match-day squad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Toffees will be hoping for a good showing in their final pre-season friendly before kicking off their 2024-25 Premier League season against Brighton next week. It will be Everton’s final campaign at Goodison before they make the trip to their new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock.

Everton: Pickford, Coleman, O’Brien, Tarkowski, Mykolenko, Gana, Iroegbunam, Harrison, Doucoure, McNeil, Calvert-Lewin.

Subs: Virginia, Crellin, Holgate, Ndiaye, Beto, Young, Maupay, Lindstrom, Dixon, Armstrong.