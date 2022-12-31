Everton predicted starting line-up vs Man City - with Frank Lampard switching formation
Everton team predicted to face Manchester City in the Premier League.
Everton play their final game of 2022 this afternoon - and it couldn’t be any harder.
The Toffees travel to Premier League champions Manchester City and Frank Lampard knows the monumental task his side face.
Everton head into the Etiahd Stadium clash on the back of four successive defeats and languish just two points and one places above the relegation zone.
Indeed, Lampard’s side are eyeing recruits when the January transfer window opens tomorrow. But first, the Blues must put their full focus on trying to get a result against City.
Lampard will have to get his team and his tactics spot on if that is to be the case. Here’s the Everton team we predict to face City.