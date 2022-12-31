Everton team predicted to face Manchester City in the Premier League.

Everton play their final game of 2022 this afternoon - and it couldn’t be any harder.

The Toffees travel to Premier League champions Manchester City and Frank Lampard knows the monumental task his side face.

Everton head into the Etiahd Stadium clash on the back of four successive defeats and languish just two points and one places above the relegation zone.

Indeed, Lampard’s side are eyeing recruits when the January transfer window opens tomorrow. But first, the Blues must put their full focus on trying to get a result against City.

Lampard will have to get his team and his tactics spot on if that is to be the case. Here’s the Everton team we predict to face City.

Everton manager Frank Lampard.

GK - Jordan Pickford England's No.1 will have to be at his best to keep out City.

CB - Ben Godfrey A switch in formation could be what Lampard decides on. With Yerry Mina forced off against Wolves, he may not be able to feature and Godfrey would be the next in line.

CB - Conor Coady Had to sit out against Wolves and his leadership will be crucial.