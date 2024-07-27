Getty Images

Everton team to face Salford City confirmed.

Sean Dyche has named his Everton starting line-up for today’s pre-season friendly against Salford City.

And the Toffees are without several senior players for the game against the League Two side - as they were for last week’s 3-3 draw against Sligo Rovers. Centre-back duo Jarrad Branthwaite and James Tarkowski continue to be missing because of injuries, as well as Nathan Patterson and Vitalli Mykolenko after the full-back pair suffered issues towards the end of last season.

Tarkowski has travelled with the squad to the Peninsula Stadium but continues to struggle with a glute complaint. Idrissa Gana Gueye is another of the senior players not involved, having started against Sligo.

Meanwhile, summer signing Iliman Ndiaye is absent while Jesper Lindstrom, who signed on a season-long loan from Napoli yesterday, does not feature. Jordan Pickford remains absent as he is on holiday having helped England reach the final of Euro 2024.

Dele Alli, who is training with Everton to regain fitness despite his contract expiring in June, is seemingly still not ready for match action.

Dyche has fielded a fairly strong XI against Salford, with Beto partnering Dominic Calvert-Lewin in a two-pronged strike force.

Everton: Virginia, Coleman (c), Keane, Holgate, Young, Garner, Doucoure, Harrison, McNeil, Calvert-Lewin, Beto.