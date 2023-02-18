Everton predicted line-up vs Leeds United - with ever-present defender dropped - gallery
Everton team expectd to face Leeds United in the Premier League.
Everton welcome Leeds United to Goodison Park for a crunch clash in the Premier League relegation battle.
The Toffees remain in the drop zone but a victory over the 17th-placed Whites will see them move out of the bottom three.
Sean Dyche’s reign as manager started encouringly with a huge 1-0 defeat of leaders Arsenal before suffering a 2-0 loss in the Merseyside derby against Liverpool earlier this week.
Yet supporters would agree that picking up points against the teams around them at the foot of the table - starting with Leeds.
Dominic Calvert-Lewin (hamstring) will again be absent along with Nathan Patterson (knee), James Garner (back) and Andros Townsend (ACL).
Here’s the Everton team we predict to line-up against Leeds.