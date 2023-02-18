Everton team expectd to face Leeds United in the Premier League.

Everton welcome Leeds United to Goodison Park for a crunch clash in the Premier League relegation battle.

The Toffees remain in the drop zone but a victory over the 17th-placed Whites will see them move out of the bottom three.

Sean Dyche’s reign as manager started encouringly with a huge 1-0 defeat of leaders Arsenal before suffering a 2-0 loss in the Merseyside derby against Liverpool earlier this week.

Yet supporters would agree that picking up points against the teams around them at the foot of the table - starting with Leeds.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin (hamstring) will again be absent along with Nathan Patterson (knee), James Garner (back) and Andros Townsend (ACL).

Here’s the Everton team we predict to line-up against Leeds.

GK - Jordan Pickford Partly to blame for Mo Salah's opening goal against Liverpool but been consistent throughout the season.

RB - Seamus Coleman Nathan Patterson made his return to action for the under-21s last night, so it means the Everton captain is likely to continue in defence.

CB - Conor Coady The Wolves loanee's place has come under scrutiny among some fans but he's likely to keep his spot.

CB - James Tarkowski The former Burnley man will again be so important in both boxes.